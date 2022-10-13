INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise tracking U.S. yields, oil; debt supply eyed

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to rise on Friday, tracking an uptick in U.S. peers
as well as oil prices, while weekly debt auction supply may also
weigh on sentiment.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.40%-7.46% band until the auction,
a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4217% on
Thursday.
U.S. yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year yield briefly
hitting 4.08%, its highest level in 15 years after consumer
prices increased more than expected in September. The two-year
yield rose above 4.50%.
"Inflation in the U.S. is not moving down and that will
ensure another hawkish commentary and hefty rate hike by the
Federal Reserve," the trader said. "Also, absorption of debt
supply to add more pressure."
The Indian government aims to raise 300 billion Indian
rupees ($3.65 billion) through sale of bonds that includes
liquid five-year and 14-year bonds.
Meanwhile, in U.S., the consumer price index rose 0.4% after
gaining 0.1% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast the CPI would climb 0.2%.
The U.S. Fed fund futures have almost fully priced in a
fourth consecutive 75 basis points rate hike by the Federal
Reserve in November. The U.S. Fed has already raised interest
rate by 300 basis points since March.
Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed may influence policy
tightening domestically with the Indian rupee under pressure.
The Reserve Bank of India has already raised rates by 190
basis points since May to tackle high inflation.
India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month
high of 7.41% in September and the inflation print remained
above the RBI's target for three quarters. The RBI is mandated
to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of
its 4% target.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices to also hurt, as India is one
of the largest importers of crude oil and that has a direct
impact on inflation.
The benchmark Brent crude contract rose on Thursday, as low
levels of diesel inventory ahead of winter triggered buying.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures 0.3% higher at $94.85 per barrel,
after rising 2.3% in previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.9207% and
the two-year note at 4.3142%
** RBI to set underwriting fees for 300 billion rupees weekly
bond auction
** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion
rupees
($1 = 82.1880 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)