INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may track U.S. peers higher ahead of Fed decision

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday, as U.S.
yields continued their upward momentum, while markets brace for
another round of aggressive monetary policy tightening from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.24%-7.28% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2645% on Tuesday and has
risen 18 basis points in the last five sessions.
"A move of 75 basis points by the Fed is factored in, but if
the commentary is hawkish, we may see the break of 7.30% on the
benchmark," the trader said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped
to its highest level since 2011 on Tuesday and hit 3.60%, as
investors expect the Fed to hike rates for a longer period than
expected.
The two-year yield, which typically reflects
interest rate expectations, was trading close to its highest
level in 15 years. Fed's policy decision is expected later in
the day, with markets pricing in an 18% probability of a 100 bps
hike.
The Fed's policy meet outcome will be followed by the
Reserve Bank of India's decision due on Sept. 30, with many
market participants expecting a 50 bps rate hike to control
stubbornly high inflation that has remained above the central
bank's upper tolerance band for eight months.
The central bank raised interest rates by a total of 140
basis points during May-August, with economists now talking
about the possibility of terminal repo rate being over 6%.
Meanwhile, a rates strategist with HSBC expects bond yields
to remain in a narrow range this year as an inclusion of
domestic bonds in global indexes may not materialise in 2022.
"We still see the inclusion as a low probability event for
the current year. Our base case is that index inclusion is
likely to be delayed to next year," Himanshu Malik, Asia-Pacific
rates strategist, HSBC, told Reuters, adding that he expects
yields to rise next year.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures little changed at $90.64 per
barrel
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.5473%, two-year note at
3.9494%
** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 210
billion Indian rupees ($2.63 billion)
($1 = 79.8260 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)