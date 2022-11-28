INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of state debt sale; oil recovery weighs

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were higher in the early session on Tuesday, as a recovery in oil prices and a fresh supply from state debt sale lead traders to cut bond holdings.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.2925% as of 10:10 a.m. IST. The yield fell three basis points on Monday to end at 7.2736%.

Nine states aim to raise 127 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) through five-year to 21-year bond sales.

"Since the benchmark yield is unable to break the crucial 7.26% handle comfortably, we will continue to see reversals from these levels," a trader with a private bank said, adding that benchmark bond yield should broadly remain in 7.26%-7.32% band until the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Dec.7.

Easing retail inflation has increased hopes that the central bank may go slow on its pace of interest rate hikes after raising repo rate by 190 basis points in May-September period.

Market participants are also exercising caution ahead of India's July-September economic growth data due on Wednesday.

The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September, according to a Reuters poll.

GDP data will be followed by U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday. The Fed has raised rates by 375 basis points (bps) so far in 2022, with a 67% probability of a 50 bps move next month.

The 10-year U.S. yield was at 3.70%.

Meanwhile, global crude oil contracts inched near $84.50 per barrel, after easing for last four consecutive sessions weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China due to strict COVID-19 curbs.

Any movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. ($1 = 81.5840 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)