INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of state debt sale; oil recovery weighs

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were higher in the early session on Tuesday, as a recovery in
oil prices and a fresh supply from state debt sale lead traders
to cut bond holdings.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at
7.2925% as of 10:10 a.m. IST. The yield fell three basis points
on Monday to end at 7.2736%.
Nine states aim to raise 127 billion rupees ($1.56 billion)
through five-year to 21-year bond sales.
"Since the benchmark yield is unable to break the crucial
7.26% handle comfortably, we will continue to see reversals from
these levels," a trader with a private bank said, adding that
benchmark bond yield should broadly remain in 7.26%-7.32% band
until the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due
on Dec.7.
Easing retail inflation has increased hopes that the
central bank may go slow on its pace of interest rate hikes
after raising repo rate by 190 basis points in May-September
period.
Market participants are also exercising caution ahead of
India's July-September economic growth data due on Wednesday.
The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2%
annual growth rate in July-September, according to a Reuters
poll.
GDP data will be followed by U.S. non-farm payrolls on
Friday. The Fed has raised rates by 375 basis points (bps) so
far in 2022, with a 67% probability of a 50 bps move next month.
The 10-year U.S. yield was at 3.70%.
Meanwhile, global crude oil contracts inched near $84.50 per
barrel, after easing for last four consecutive sessions weighed
down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer
China due to strict COVID-19 curbs.
Any movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local
inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the
commodity.
($1 = 81.5840 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)