Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise as 10-year U.S. yield hits 4%

09/28/2022 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 4% for the first time since April 2010, as nervousness over high policy rates intensified.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3362% as of 0440 GMT. The yield had fallen seven basis points and ended at 7.2915% on Tuesday.

"Bonds are reacting to U.S. yields, but still the move is very muted as index inclusion theme is still playing on the minds of traders," a trader with a primary dealership said.

In the previous session, bond had yields eased, as investors stayed hopeful over inclusion of Indian debt into global bond indexes in the near term.

However, yields were pressured tracking U.S. Treasuries that firmed up, as investors braced for higher interest rates that could possibly remain longer than anticipated.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which is considered to be an indication of interest rate expectations, was close to its highest level in 15 years.

On Tuesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by at least another percentage point this year, a more aggressive stance than he had previously embraced.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 bps for the third consecutive time and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said central bank officials were "strongly resolved" to bringing down inflation.

Indian bond traders are pricing in a hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of India, in line with global cues.

The RBI's policy decision is due on Friday, with 26 of 51 economists in a Reuters poll predicting a 50-basis-point hike, which would take the repo rate to 5.90%.

The RBI has already raised rates by 140 basis points between May and August to tackle inflation that has stayed above the central bank's tolerance level for eight straight months to August. (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.83% 0.63809 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.37% 46.75 End-of-day quote.-8.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.65% 1.06551 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.48% 0.725 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 0.95508 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012211 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.55852 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes
RE
01:25aIshaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan's new finance minister
RE
01:24aMost base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries
RE
01:22aRussian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad
RE
01:18aByteDance to add four directors to expand board to nine -SCMP
RE
01:16aS.Korea to buy back 2 trln won treasury bonds -vice fin min
RE
01:16aEBRD trims growth outlook, warns of more inflation pain to come
RE
01:14aAPPEC-China's Shenghong awaits govt approval for formal start of crude refinery
RE
01:12aDonetsk votes to join Russia, says Russian officials
RE
01:08aMarketmind: Mini budget, major turmoil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
2Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweet..
3Rakuten : Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2023
4Transcript : Ansell Limited - Special Call
5BASF India : and GS Engineering and Construction intend to jointly deve..

HOT NEWS