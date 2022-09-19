INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise for fourth straight session; U.S. Fed policy in focus

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
ended higher for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as
traders brace for more rate hikes from major central banks
globally, as well as the Reserve Bank of India.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
ended at 7.2769%, after ending at 7.2660% on
Friday. The yield rose 16 basis points in last three sessions.
The 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield ended at
7.2359% after closing at 7.2310% on Friday.
Intraday, bond yields were mostly lower, tracking an
increase in the federal government's tax collections, which
aided the view that New Delhi would stick to its borrowing plan
in the second-half of the financial year ending March.
India aims to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees on a
gross basis through sale of bonds in this financial year, out of
which 5.86 trillion rupees is set for October-March.
However, yields went up, as markets await policy outcome
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday.
"It seems that bonds were supported because of the reported
tax collection numbers earlier in the day, but the focus for the
next couple of days, will remain on the (U.S.) Fed policy
decision," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small
Finance Bank.
A hawkish U.S. Fed may prompt further selling in Indian
bonds, Pawar said.
At present, financial markets expect a one-in-five
probability of a 100 basis points rate hike by the U.S. Fed.
The two-year U.S. yield stayed near a 15-year
high, sharply higher than the 10-year yield. The
two-year yield typically reflects interest rate expectations.
The Fed's policy decision would be followed by Reserve Bank
of India's review on Sept. 30.
The RBI could raise interest rates by 50 basis points,
thanks to stubbornly high inflation and the pace at which major
global central banks are hiking rates, Morgan Stanley said.
India's retail inflation has remained above the central
bank's upper tolerance level for eight straight months, while
the RBI raised interest rates by 140 basis points during
May-August to control prices.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)