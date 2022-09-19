INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise for fourth straight session; U.S. Fed policy in focus

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as traders brace for more rate hikes from major central banks globally, as well as the Reserve Bank of India.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2769%, after ending at 7.2660% on Friday. The yield rose 16 basis points in last three sessions. The 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield ended at 7.2359% after closing at 7.2310% on Friday.

Intraday, bond yields were mostly lower, tracking an increase in the federal government's tax collections, which aided the view that New Delhi would stick to its borrowing plan in the second-half of the financial year ending March.

India aims to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees on a gross basis through sale of bonds in this financial year, out of which 5.86 trillion rupees is set for October-March.

However, yields went up, as markets await policy outcome from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday.

"It seems that bonds were supported because of the reported tax collection numbers earlier in the day, but the focus for the next couple of days, will remain on the (U.S.) Fed policy decision," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

A hawkish U.S. Fed may prompt further selling in Indian bonds, Pawar said.

At present, financial markets expect a one-in-five probability of a 100 basis points rate hike by the U.S. Fed.

The two-year U.S. yield stayed near a 15-year high, sharply higher than the 10-year yield. The two-year yield typically reflects interest rate expectations.

The Fed's policy decision would be followed by Reserve Bank of India's review on Sept. 30.

The RBI could raise interest rates by 50 basis points, thanks to stubbornly high inflation and the pace at which major global central banks are hiking rates, Morgan Stanley said.

India's retail inflation has remained above the central bank's upper tolerance level for eight straight months, while the RBI raised interest rates by 140 basis points during May-August to control prices. (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)