Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply

01/05/2023 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally higher on Friday, as traders turned cautious ahead of the first weekly government debt auction of the year.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3368% as of 10:05 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3271% on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.39 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

There is a gradual upward move in bond yields, and with more supply coming in, there are high chances of the benchmark yield touching 7.35% today, a trader with a state-run bank said.

Due to the lack of major positive cues during the week, outstanding short positions in the benchmark bond touched 100 billion rupees.

Market participants await the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day, which will provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.

Inflation data for India and the U.S. follow, both due next week.

Barclays expects a headline retail inflation of 5.96% for India in December, with core inflation at 6%. But, with inflation still very close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance level of 6%, the brokerage continues to expect an interest rate hike in February.

Inflation eased to 5.88% in November, coming in 6% for the first time in eleven months. However, core inflation stayed above 6%.

The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022, to 6.25%, in its fight against inflation.

Traders also await the federal budget announcement, likely on Feb. 1, for the next financial year's borrowing plan.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered around 3.70%, and the benchmark Brent crude contract stayed below $80 per barrel. ($1 = 82.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.96% 93.5 Delayed Quote.6.69%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.58% 172.42 Delayed Quote.8.77%
BRENT OIL 0.89% 79.5 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.89% 675.6603 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
WTI 0.81% 74.485 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news "Economy"
12:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
12:03aStrong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
RE
12:01aRupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb
RE
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply
RE
01/05Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll
RE
01/05G20 foreign ministers to meet in India's Delhi in March 2023 - ANI
RE
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs repor..
2Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
3Stocks fall as jobs data feeds Fed rate hike fears
4ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Zai Lab, HSBC Trade Actively
5As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barrie..

HOT NEWS