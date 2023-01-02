INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise on elevated Jan-March state debt sale plan

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
ended higher in the first trading session of 2023, with the
benchmark bond yield at a near two-month high after states
announced a bigger-than-expected borrowing schedule.
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.3398%
on Monday, the highest since November 10, after ending at
7.3277% on Friday. The move comes after the benchmark yield
jumped 87 basis points in 2022, its biggest such move since
2009.
"State debt supply has surprised on the upside, which has
further pushed yields upwards, said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, adding that
borrowing fears would continue to impact yields in the run up
to the federal budget due in February.
Indian states plan to raise 3.41 trillion rupees($41.22
billion) by selling bonds in 13 weekly auctions between January
and March. The supply is sharply higher than market expectations
of 2.70 trillion rupees to 3.00 trillion rupees.
States had borrowed 4.57 trillion rupees between April and
December, lower than the scheduled 6.55 trillion rupees, and a
sudden spike in issuance may see crowding out in the last
quarter of the financial year, traders said.
Bond market participants also await headline retail
inflation data due next week.
Inflation had eased below 6% in November, first such reading
in eleven months. However core inflation stayed above 6%.
The Reserve Bank of India has highlighted concerns over
sticky core inflation, and market expects the central bank to
hike repo rate by another 25 basis points in February, after
hiking rates by 225 bps in 2022.
Foreign banks may largely stay on the sidelines after
emerging as buyers of government bonds for second straight
quarter in October-December and also posting their biggest such
purchase in over three years.
"Budget announcement remains the key, and bond yields may
remain in thin range till then," ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership's Upadhyay said.
($1 = 82.7225 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)