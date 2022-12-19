Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise tracking global peers as BoJ tweaks yield curve control

12/19/2022 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose in early session on Tuesday, as sentiment weakened after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve control strategy, while rising U.S. yields weighed on appetite.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3273% as of 10:25 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.2980% on Monday. The yield rose to 7.3397% earlier in the day, its highest level since Nov. 10.

Bank of Japan's move to widen the range for 10-year bond yield was "very surprising" and will have a detrimental impact on demand for local debt, a trader with a private bank said.

With U.S. yields also rising, Indian benchmark bond yield may touch the next key psychological level of 7.38% soon, the trader added.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan said it has widened the band in which it allows the 10-year bond to move up to 0.50% from 0.25% previously, in an unexpected hawkish tweak to policy.

Japan's central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, after this decision, with the 10-year yield jumping 12 basis points to 3.70% in Asian trading hours.

Meanwhile, yields climbed as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will ultimately hike interest rates and how long it will hold them at higher levels as it battles persistently high inflation.

The Fed has hiked rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 to 4.25%-4.50%, and is expected to take it above 5% in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates by 225 bps in 2022 in its fight against inflation, which eased below its 6% target in November. However, elevated core inflation may force the central bank to opt for another rate hike, economists have said.

Meanwhile, 11 Indian states aim to raise 140.26 billion rupees ($1.70 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day. ($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -3.40% 88.732 Delayed Quote.9.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.79% 0.66535 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.21% 89.95 End-of-day quote.75.17%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -2.76% 161.878 Delayed Quote.6.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.21383 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -2.88% 97.487 Delayed Quote.9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.73083 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -2.70% 141.442 Delayed Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.06062 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -2.66% 1.613606 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -3.25% 84.317 Delayed Quote.10.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.60% 0.63228 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -2.66% 133.35 Delayed Quote.18.69%
Latest news "Economy"
12:08aChina races to install hospital beds as COVID surge sparks concern abroad
RE
12:04aThailand approves tax measure to boost spending
RE
12:04aThai cabinet approves tax measure to boost spending - govt spoke…
RE
12:01aBill Gates upbeat on climate innovation, even if 1.5C goal out of reach
RE
12/19China stocks fall as COVID surge rattles investors
RE
12/19INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise tracking global peers as BoJ tweaks yield curve control
RE
12/19Copper falls as China COVID hits industrial activity
RE
12/19Yield on 10-year Japanese bond rises after BOJ tweaks policy
RE
12/19India plans tax waivers for IDBI Bank buyer - sources
RE
12/19Yen soars to 4-month peak after surprise BOJ policy tweak
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOJ tweaks operational functions of yield curve control
2INSTANT VIEW: Bank of Japan reviews yield-curve control policy
3U.S. Treasury will delay EV battery sourcing guidance until March
4Borqs to Divest Holu Hou Energy on CFIUS National Security Concerns
5Asian stocks fall, yen surges on BOJ surprise policy shift

HOT NEWS