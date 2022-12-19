INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise tracking global peers as BoJ tweaks yield curve control

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
rose in early session on Tuesday, as sentiment weakened after
the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve control strategy,
while rising U.S. yields weighed on appetite.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3273% as
of 10:25 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.2980% on Monday. The yield
rose to 7.3397% earlier in the day, its highest level since Nov.
10.
Bank of Japan's move to widen the range for 10-year bond
yield was "very surprising" and will have a detrimental impact
on demand for local debt, a trader with a private bank said.
With U.S. yields also rising, Indian benchmark bond yield
may touch the next key psychological level of 7.38% soon, the
trader added.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan said it has widened
the band in which it allows the 10-year bond to move up to 0.50%
from 0.25% previously, in an unexpected hawkish tweak to policy.
Japan's central bank said the policy board decided
unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control,
which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield
around zero, amid a decline in market function.
U.S. Treasury prices fell, after this decision, with the
10-year yield jumping 12 basis points to 3.70% in
Asian trading hours.
Meanwhile, yields climbed as investors evaluated how high
the Federal Reserve will ultimately hike interest rates and how
long it will hold them at higher levels as it battles
persistently high inflation.
The Fed has hiked rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 to
4.25%-4.50%, and is expected to take it above 5% in 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates by 225 bps in
2022 in its fight against inflation, which eased below its 6%
target in November. However, elevated core inflation may force
the central bank to opt for another rate hike, economists have
said.
Meanwhile, 11 Indian states aim to raise 140.26 billion
rupees ($1.70 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day.
($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)