INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher but crude price fall may cap move

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond
yields are expected to rise in early trading on Tuesday, in
tandem with U.S. yields, although the slide in oil prices could
cap the increase.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.35%-7.40% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield ended at 7.3643% on Monday.
"We may see some negative reaction at open, but any large
selloff is unlikely," the trader said. "Oil has also come down
sharply to levels which is lower than central bank's
expectations, so that should help."
Oil prices fell on Monday, with the benchmark Brent crude
contract settling at a nine-month low, pressured by a
strengthening dollar as market participants awaited details on
new sanctions on Russia.
The contract has dropped more than 7% in the last two
sessions. Easing oil prices aid India's inflation outlook as the
nation imports bulk of its oil requirement.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion continued to deepen,
and yields hit fresh highs on Monday, amid concerns that central
banks globally will keep tightening monetary policy to curb
stubbornly high inflation.
The 10-year U.S. yield jumped above 3.93%, its
highest level in more than 12 years, while the two-year yield
continued to trade near levels seen in 2007.
Last week, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75
bps for the third consecutive time and Chairman Jerome Powell
said central bank officials were "strongly resolved" to bringing
down inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy decision is due on
Friday, with 26 of 51 economists in a Reuters poll predicting a
50-basis-point hike, taking the repo rate to 5.90%. Another 20
predicted a 35 bps increase.
India's inflation rose to 7% in August and has stayed above
the central bank's upper tolerance level for eight straight
months to August.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures 0.4% higher at $84.42 per barrel,
after easing 2.4% in previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.8778%, two-year note at
4.3118%
** Fourteen Indian states to raise 277.36 billion Indian rupees
($3.40 billion) via sale of bonds
($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)