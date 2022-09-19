INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher, tracking U.S. peers; Fed decision eyed

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking U.S.
yields, as markets brace for another round of aggressive
monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2769% on Monday and has
risen 17 basis points in last four sessions.
"A hike of 75 basis points is already factored into prices,
but if there is hawkish commentary, the Reserve Bank of India
will be forced to act in a similar manner, which is keeping
traders nervous," the trader said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their
highest level since 2011 on Monday, as investors adjusted for
the prospect that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and
for longer than previously expected.
Two-year yields reached 3.970%, the highest since
November 2007. The two-year yield typically reflects interest
rate expectations.
The Fed policy decision is due on Wednesday, with markets
pricing in a 19% probability of a 100 bps hike.
The Fed's policy would be followed by the RBI's decision due
on Sept. 30, with many market participants expecting a 50 bps
rate hike.
On Monday, Morgan Stanley revised its projection to a 50 bps
rate hike from the RBI, due to stubbornly high inflation and the
pace at which major global central banks are hiking rates, it
said.
India's headline retail inflation has remained above the
central bank's upper tolerance level for eight straight months.
The central bank raised interest rates by a total of 140 basis
points during May-August.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures little changed at $91.98 per
barrel
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.4846%, two-year note at
3.9485%
** Indian states to sell bonds worth 114 billion Indian rupees
($1.43 billion)
($1 = 79.6930 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)