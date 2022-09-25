INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher, tracking relentless rise in U.S. peers

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond
yields are expected to rise in early trading on Monday, tracking
an unabating spike in U.S. yields, as investors fear that
central banks globally will keep tightening monetary policy to
tackle soaring inflation.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.40%-7.45% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield ended at 7.3926% on Friday, a
two-month high, to log a 12-basis points gain for the week.
"Till the time U.S. yields do not stabilise, (the) selloff
in local bonds will continue," the trader said. "As the week
progresses, market will await the local central bank policy
decision, with a 50 basis points hike on the cards."
The U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion continued to deepen,
with yields also reacting to British government debt that jumped
after the country's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng,
unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing.
The 10-year U.S. yield jumped above 3.80%, its
highest level in more than 12 years, while the two-year yield
continued to trade near 15-year highs.
Last week, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75
bps for the third consecutive time and Chairman Jerome Powell
said central bank officials are "strongly resolved" to bringing
down inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy decision is due on Friday
and the expectation is for a half-a-percentage-point hike.
Twenty-six of 51 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the
RBI to go for a 50 basis-point hike, taking the repo rate to
5.90%. Another 20 predicted a 35 bps increase. The remaining
five pencilled in more modest increases, ranging from 20 to 30
bps.
Still, sentiment may remain supported as benchmark Brent
crude contract fell to its lowest level in eight months as
rising interest rates raise fears of a recession that could
impact demand of the commodity.
The contract fell 4.8% on Friday and easing oil prices aid
India's inflation outlook as the nation imports bulk of its oil
requirement.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures 0.3% higher at $86.38 per barrel
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.7165%, two-year note at
4.2420%
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)