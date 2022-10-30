INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed; U.S. Fed, RBI in focus

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to be largely unchanged in early trades on Monday,
as traders await critical cues from U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy review and the Reserve Bank of India's unscheduled
meeting of its rate-setting panel.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is likely to be in a 7.40%-7.45% band, a trader
with a private bank said.
The yield had ended at 7.4161% on Friday. It fell 10 basis
points last week, after having risen an aggregate 35 bps in
previous six weeks.
"There is no major change in fundamentals, and hence we
should see a very quiet opening, as well as a narrow trading
range," the trader said.
"Focus will remain on U.S., as well as Indian central bank
meetings, scheduled later in the week."
The Federal Reserve's policy decision is due on Wednesday
and commentary will be key.
The Fed will mostly stick to its hawkish rhetoric until
inflation starts to cool, said a trader with a private bank.
Fed funds futures are pricing in an 84% probability of a
75-basis-point rate hike this week, and a 47% chance of the
same-sized increase in December, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
U.S. yields saw a sharp decline last week, with the 10-year
yield posting its first weekly fall after rising for 12
consecutive weeks.
Traders will also await the outcome of RBI's monetary policy
committee meeting on Thursday.
Reuters reported last week that the meeting was most likely
to discuss the central bank's response to the government after
its failure to stick to its inflation target for three quarters
in a row.
Meanwhile, markets will also eye global oil prices that
eased over concerns that widening COVID-19 curbs in China will
curtail demand, offsetting signs that output at the top U.S.
shale field is losing steam.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures was 1% lower at $94.80 per
barrel, after rising 1.2% in previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.0413% and
the two-year note at 4.4617%
