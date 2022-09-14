Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen little changed, debt sale in focus

09/14/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open largely unchanged on Thursday, as traders await cues from the government's debt sale due on Friday.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield is seen in a 7.13%-7.18% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose five basis points on Wednesday to end at 7.1550%.

"Broadly, there is no overnight change in fundamentals, and hence we should not see any major move in yields for the day," the trader said. "Tomorrow's debt auction, as well as index inclusion theme will continue to dominate sentiment."

The government is scheduled to auction bonds worth 330 billion Indian rupees ($4.15 billion) on Friday, which includes 130 billion rupees of 7.26% 2032 note that will replace the existing 10-year benchmark note soon.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained firm on expectation of aggressive rate hike from the Fed.

The two-year U.S. yield stayed close to 15-year high levels, and also sharply above the 10-year yield. The two-year yield typically reflects interest rate expectations. The Federal Reserve is due to announce its policy decision on Sept. 21.

An aggressive rate hike from the Fed may exert pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow up with a third consecutive 50-basis-point rate hike on Sept. 30, some analysts have said.

The central bank has been focussing on controlling inflation that rose to 7% in August, staying above the RBI's upper tolerance range for an eighth straight month.

The RBI targets inflation in the 2%-6% band and has hiked repo rate by 140 basis points during May-August.

Earlier this week, Ashima Goyal, a monetary policy committee member, said the pace of interest rate increases should be calibrated to ensure economic recovery in India does not stall.

"We need to be very careful that growth is not snuffed out and we don't go into another decade of slowdown," Goyal, an external member of the six-member MPC, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures little changed at $94.13 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.4120%, two-year note at 3.7923% ($1 = 79.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHIMA LIMITED 0.34% 14.85 Delayed Quote.-20.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.11% 0.676 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.66% 53.05 End-of-day quote.3.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.15322 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.759 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 0.99735 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.01258 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.67% 93.95 Delayed Quote.20.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.60072 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.09% 791.8307 Real-time Quote.18.57%
WTI -0.62% 88.511 Delayed Quote.16.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aRugby-England women thrash Wales in record 25th straight win
RE
12:01aU.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 bln by 2025 - study
RE
09/14China warns coal companies against dual contracts, keep prices stable
RE
09/14S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator
RE
09/14China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
RE
09/14Louisiana judge cancels air permits for controversial plastics plant
RE
09/14Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption
RE
09/14Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
RE
09/14INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Keeps Key Policy Rate Unchanged
DJ
09/14Japan's solo FX intervention won't be that effective - ruling party official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Comcast Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia..
2Westpac Banking : 15/09/2022 Westpac expands banking app with new tools..
3China's Guangzhou city allows developers cut home prices by 20% -Yicai
4Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%
5China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

HOT NEWS