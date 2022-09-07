Log in
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen lower as Brent oil dips below $90 per barrel

09/07/2022 | 10:47pm EDT
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend lower on Thursday, tracking a drop in global oil prices, which could ease inflationary pressures, while the U.S. Treasury yields also retreated from their recent peaks.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in a 7.15%-7.20% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.1844% on Wednesday.

"Sentiment is already strong on bets of index inclusion and the rapid turnaround in oil prices will further help the bond bulls," the trader said.

Global oil prices dropped on Wednesday, with the benchmark Brent crude contract slumping below levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as downbeat Chinese trade data fed investor worries about recession risks.

Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation as the country is a major importer of the commodity.

India's July retail inflation dipped to 6.71%, easing for the third month in a row, but remained above the RBI's tolerance band for the seventh consecutive month. The data for August is due next week.

Foreign banks and investors have been loading up on Indian bonds, led by hopes of these notes being included in global indexes.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley said in a report that it sees a "good chance" of JPMorgan including Indian government bonds in its emerging markets index, while Goldman Sachs previously said it expects an inclusion in 2023, estimating an inflow of near $30 billion.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also eased to 3.25% after rising on Wednesday to its highest levels in more than two months, which bodes well for sentiment, traders said. KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures up 0.7% at $88.62 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.2539% (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.15% 88.88 Delayed Quote.22.17%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.03% 86.86 Delayed Quote.-11.51%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.87% 755.4732 Real-time Quote.19.35%
WTI 1.02% 82.881 Delayed Quote.15.19%
