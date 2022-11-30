Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen lower, tracking U.S. peers on Fed's Powell comments

11/30/2022 | 09:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a similar move in U.S. peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments were viewed dovish and local growth data came in largely as expected.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.2798% on Wednesday.

With clear indications of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes from the Fed, bonds should see another round of rally as the Indian central bank is also expected to follow suit, the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the yield on the 10-year note declining to 3.60%, its lowest in nearly two months after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments were seen as more dovish than the market expectations.

Powell said late Wednesday the U.S. central bank could ease the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December" but warned that the fight against inflation was far from over.

Fed funds futures have raised the chances of a 50-basis points (bps) hike at the next policy meeting to 91%, from 83% just before Powell's comments. The Fed has raised rates by 375 bps so far in 2022 to the 3.75%-4.00% range.

Meanwhile, India's economy grew 6.3% in the July-September quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in Asia's third-largest economy.

Economists warned, however, that growth momentum may ease in the current quarter due to higher interest rates and slowing exports.

Gross domestic product growth for the fiscal year ending March is likely to be 6.8%-7%, the government's chief economic advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said after the release.

Market participants now await the central bank's monetary policy decision due next Wednesday, with most expecting a 35 bps rate hike.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures up 1.4% to $86.65 per barrel, after rising 2.9% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.6293% and the two-year note at 4.3370% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.68066 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
BRENT OIL 0.15% 86.69 Delayed Quote.6.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.20952 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.74512 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.04388 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.41% 0.012342 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.63252 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.32% 737.7881 Real-time Quote.7.86%
WTI -0.20% 80.383 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Latest news "Economy"
11/30New home prices in China fall further in November - survey
RE
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico
RE
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
RE
11/30India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
RE
11/30Modi's home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India's leader
RE
11/30Copper jumps to 2-week high on weak dollar, China reopening hopes
RE
11/30Dollar/yen down 1% to 136.75…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna exec says COVID trials improved diversity recruiting
2Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
3China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
4Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
5Asia's factory activity shrinks as China lockdown impact widens

HOT NEWS