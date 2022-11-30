INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen lower, tracking U.S. peers on Fed's Powell comments

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a similar move
in U.S. peers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's comments were viewed dovish and local growth data came
in largely as expected.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be
in a 7.25%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The
yield ended at 7.2798% on Wednesday.
With clear indications of a slowdown in the pace of rate
hikes from the Fed, bonds should see another round of rally as
the Indian central bank is also expected to follow suit, the
trader said.
U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the yield on the 10-year
note declining to 3.60%, its lowest in nearly two
months after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments were seen as
more dovish than the market expectations.
Powell said late Wednesday the U.S. central bank could ease
the pace of interest rate hikes "as soon as December" but warned
that the fight against inflation was far from over.
Fed funds futures have raised the chances of a 50-basis
points (bps) hike at the next policy meeting to 91%, from 83%
just before Powell's comments. The Fed has raised rates by 375
bps so far in 2022 to the 3.75%-4.00% range.
Meanwhile, India's economy grew 6.3% in the July-September
quarter, less than half the 13.5% growth in the previous three
months as distortions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns faded in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Economists warned, however, that growth momentum may ease in
the current quarter due to higher interest rates and slowing
exports.
Gross domestic product growth for the fiscal year ending
March is likely to be 6.8%-7%, the government's chief economic
advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said after the release.
Market participants now await the central bank's monetary
policy decision due next Wednesday, with most expecting a 35 bps
rate hike.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 1.4% to $86.65 per barrel,
after rising 2.9% in the previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.6293%
and the two-year note at 4.3370%
