INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen marginally higher ahead of debt auction

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were expected to rise on Friday ahead of a fresh supply of debt through a weekly auction later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.25%-7.29% band till the auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.2676% on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 110 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper.

With most of the market-moving events behind it, the market will focus on demand-supply. The cutoffs for the 14-year paper would be an indicator of the prevailing mood, the trader said.

Bond yields rose on Thursday, as sentiment turned cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will deliver more hikes next year. With Wednesday's 50-basis point (bps) hike, the Fed has now hiked rates by 425 bps in 2022, and is projected to continue pushing them above 5% in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the interest rate by 225 bps to 6.25% this year. With core inflation staying above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6%, it may be forced to opt for another 25-bps hike in February, economists have said.

IDFC Mutual Fund continues to prefer three-year to five-year government bonds and believes for longer-duration bonds to rally sustainably, the market may need visibility on rate cuts.

"A starting spread of 100–125 bps of 10-year to overnight rate doesn't leave much scope on its own," Suyash Choudhary, head fixed income at IDFC Mutual Fund said in a note. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures down 0.8%% at $82.10 per barrel, after rising over 3.5% in last three sessions ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5102% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2450% ** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees ($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)