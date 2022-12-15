Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen marginally higher ahead of debt auction

12/15/2022 | 09:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were expected to rise on Friday ahead of a fresh supply of debt through a weekly auction later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.25%-7.29% band till the auction, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.2676% on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 110 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper.

With most of the market-moving events behind it, the market will focus on demand-supply. The cutoffs for the 14-year paper would be an indicator of the prevailing mood, the trader said.

Bond yields rose on Thursday, as sentiment turned cautious after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will deliver more hikes next year. With Wednesday's 50-basis point (bps) hike, the Fed has now hiked rates by 425 bps in 2022, and is projected to continue pushing them above 5% in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the interest rate by 225 bps to 6.25% this year. With core inflation staying above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6%, it may be forced to opt for another 25-bps hike in February, economists have said.

IDFC Mutual Fund continues to prefer three-year to five-year government bonds and believes for longer-duration bonds to rally sustainably, the market may need visibility on rate cuts.

"A starting spread of 100–125 bps of 10-year to overnight rate doesn't leave much scope on its own," Suyash Choudhary, head fixed income at IDFC Mutual Fund said in a note. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures down 0.8%% at $82.10 per barrel, after rising over 3.5% in last three sessions ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.5102% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 4.2450% ** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for bonds worth 300 billion rupees ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees ($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.67052 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -5.23% 94.3 End-of-day quote.83.64%
BRENT OIL -0.58% 80.91 Delayed Quote.6.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.22091 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73314 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.06445 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.6358 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.30% 690.0433 Real-time Quote.6.39%
WTI -0.49% 75.803 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Latest news "Economy"
12:05aEurope's biggest climate policy heads for final-hour talks
RE
12:04aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee marginally lower, PSU banks help limit losses - traders
RE
12:01aCar bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers - security sources
RE
12/16China's economy picking up but "arduous efforts" needed to sustain momentum - state planner
RE
12/16Colombia's central bank expected to hike rates in year's final meeting
RE
12/15Prayers in Thailand for king's hospitalised daughter
RE
12/15India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake
RE
12/15Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
RE
12/15Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high - Reuters poll
RE
12/15Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns
2KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Ex..
3BOJ governor contender Nakaso has playbook for ending ultra-easy policy
4Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ club, New York appeals court ru..
5As China seeks to live with the virus, COVID-control industries face de..

HOT NEWS