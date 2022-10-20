INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen rising ahead of debt supply, U.S. peers hurt

MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
may open higher on Friday, as market braces for additional
supply via the weekly debt auction, while a relentless spike in
U.S. yields is expected to weigh on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is likely to trade in a 7.49%-7.54% band until
the debt auction, a trader with a private bank said.
The yield had ended at 7.4767% on Thursday. It has risen by
seven basis points in three sessions.
New Delhi is scheduled to raise 280 billion Indian rupees
($3.38 billion)through sale of bonds later in the day, which
includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark 2032 paper.
"There was some recovery in bonds towards the end of
yesterday's session as rupee rose, but we are again expecting
yields to rise today as U.S. yields are just moving one way up,
and more supply will test investors," the trader said.
The selloff in U.S. Treasuries continued with the benchmark
10-year yield rising to its highest since June 2008,
as U.S. economic data reinforced investor bets that the Federal
Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively.
The two-year yield, a more direct indicator of
rate expectations, jumped to its highest since August 2007. The
Fed has already raised rates by 300 basis points since March and
is expected to hike rates by 75 bps in each of its next two
meetings.
Traders fear that aggressive hikes may put pressure on the
Reserve Bank of India to follow suit.
Markets will also keep an eye on the rupee's movement after
it hit a record low on Thursday.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures was little changed at $92.35 per
barrel, after rising 2.6% on Wednesday
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.2304% and
the two-year note at 4.6079%
** India to sell federal government bonds worth 280 billion
rupees
** The Reserve Bank of India will set underwriting fees for 280
billion rupees bond auction
($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees)
