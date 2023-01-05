INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tad higher ahead of debt supply

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to open higher on Friday, ahead of the weekly debt
auction.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move
in a 7.30%-7.34% range, a trader with a private bank said. The
yield ended at 7.3271% on Thursday.
New Delhi is aiming to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.39
billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the
auction includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark note.
Yields have barely budged this week and, if the auction
demand is weaker, we may see a test of 7.35% levels after the
auction result, the trader said.
Traders are also awaiting the federal budget announcement,
likely on Feb. 1, for the next financial year's borrowing plan.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 3.70%,
while the benchmark Brent crude contract stayed below $80 per
barrel.
India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and
oil prices have a direct impact on retail inflation. Domestic
inflation data for December is due next week.
Inflation eased to 5.88% in November, coming in below the
central bank's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in
eleven months. However, core inflation stayed above 6%.
Barclays expects headline inflation of 5.96% in December,
with core inflation at 6%. But, with inflation still very close
to the Reserve Bank of India's upper bound, the brokerage
continues to expect an interest rate hike in February.
The RBI is mandated to keep inflation around 4%, with a
tolerance level of 200 basis points (bps) on either side. The
central bank has hiked the repo rate by 225 bps in 2022, to
6.25%, in its fight against inflation.
The RBI's next monetary policy meeting is on Feb. 8, shortly
after the union budget.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 1% at $79.50 per barrel,
after falling nearly 1.1% in the previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.7144%
and the two-year note at 4.4534%
** India to sell federal government bonds worth 280 billion
rupees
** RBI to set underwriting fees for 280 billion rupees
weekly bond auction
($1 = 82.5680 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)