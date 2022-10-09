INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tracking rise in U.S. peers, oil prices

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early trades on Monday, tracking a continued jump in U.S. yields and elevated oil prices.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield is seen in a 7.45%-7.50% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield, which ended at 7.4596% on Friday, has risen an aggregate 29 basis points in the last four weeks.

"There was some support for the benchmark after strong bidding at the auction, but the twin rise in oil (prices) as well as U.S. yields could again see test of 7.50% today (Monday)," the trader said.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes inched towards 3.90% after a strong jobs report largely extinguished any remaining hopes that the Federal Reserve could alter its path of aggressive rate hikes in its bid to combat inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its report, above the 250,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from the 3.7% in the prior month.

Global oil prices, too, were elevated. The benchmark Brent crude contract inched closer to $100 per barrel after jumping more than 11% last week — its biggest such move in six months.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concerns around a possible recession and rising interest rates.

India is one of the largest importers of oil and higher prices of the commodity have a direct impact on its inflation.

Meanwhile, analysts expect foreign funds to continue to trim their holdings in India's government debt after J. P. Morgan delayed the inclusion of the country's bonds in its global index, which sparked a further rise in yields.

"Since mid-September, we have seen outflows on expectations that the index inclusion may not materialise in 2022," Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head for Asia rates strategy, excluding China at Standard Chartered Bank said. "There is still scope for further outflows from bonds." KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures was 0.5% lower at $97.40 per barrel, after rising over 7% in last four sessions ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.8850% and the two-year note at 4.3080% (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)