INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen tracking rise in U.S. peers, oil prices

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to rise in early trades on Monday, tracking a
continued jump in U.S. yields and elevated oil prices.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.45%-7.50% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield, which ended at 7.4596% on Friday,
has risen an aggregate 29 basis points in the last four weeks.
"There was some support for the benchmark after strong
bidding at the auction, but the twin rise in oil (prices) as
well as U.S. yields could again see test of 7.50% today
(Monday)," the trader said.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes inched towards 3.90%
after a strong jobs report largely extinguished any remaining
hopes that the Federal Reserve could alter its path of
aggressive rate hikes in its bid to combat inflation.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said in its report, above the 250,000 estimate
of economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate fell to
3.5% from the 3.7% in the prior month.
Global oil prices, too, were elevated. The benchmark Brent
crude contract inched closer to $100 per barrel after jumping
more than 11% last week — its biggest such move in six months.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed to make its largest
supply cut since 2020 despite concerns around a possible
recession and rising interest rates.
India is one of the largest importers of oil and higher
prices of the commodity have a direct impact on its inflation.
Meanwhile, analysts expect foreign funds to continue to trim
their holdings in India's government debt after J. P. Morgan
delayed the inclusion of the country's bonds in its global
index, which sparked a further rise in yields.
"Since mid-September, we have seen outflows on expectations
that the index inclusion may not materialise in 2022," Nagaraj
Kulkarni, co-head for Asia rates strategy, excluding China at
Standard Chartered Bank said. "There is still scope for further
outflows from bonds."
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures was 0.5% lower at $97.40 per
barrel, after rising over 7% in last four sessions
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.8850% and
the two-year note at 4.3080%
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)