INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen up as inflation climbs faster-than-expected

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are seen opening higher on Tuesday, as acceleration in inflation
indicated the Reserve Bank of India may continue to tighten
monetary policy aggressively.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.21%-7.25% band, a trader with a private bank
said. The yield rose one basis point to end at 7.1811% on
Monday.
"There could be a slight gap-up opening for yields, but
7.25% should act as a solid upside, as the reading is still
around the most bearish estimates and will not completely take
the market off-guard," the trader said.
India's annual retail inflation rate accelerated to 7% in
August, driven by a surge in food prices, which is expected to
put more pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates
again later this month.
The inflation snapped a three-month downward trend, and came
in above both the 6.9% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists
and July's 6.71% reading.
Capital Economics and Barclays expect the RBI to hike repo
rate by 50 bps this month.
"We now expect the RBI to deliver another 50 bps rate hike
in September, taking the repo rate to 5.90%, which should also
be the time when real rates reach levels desired by the MPC,"
said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.
"If inflation remains sticky, we believe the RBI can
continue hiking in December," Bajoria said.
India's inflation has stayed above the RBI's upper tolerance
range for eight straight months. The RBI targets inflation in
the 2%-6% band.
The RBI has hiked key policy rate by 140 basis points in
May-August.
Traders will also await U.S. inflation data due later in the
day, which could offer cues for the Federal Reserve policy
decision due on Sep. 21.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.8% at $93.32 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.3405%
** Ten Indian states to raise 103.50 billion rupees ($1.30
billion) via sale of bonds
($1 = 79.3390 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)