Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end

12/28/2022 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the penultimate trading session of 2022, as market participants awaited the new year to build fresh positions, while volume stayed thin.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3107% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending higher at 7.3136% on Wednesday.

"The level of 7.30% is neither attracting short sellers nor encouraging position building at the end of the quarter, and hence the market has been stuck around it for the last few days," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Bond yields rose marginally on Wednesday, as the 10-year U.S. yield went above the 3.85% level and continued to move around it.

The yield had dropped to 3.40% earlier in the month on bets of a policy pivot from the Federal Reserve, but hawkish commentary and hints of continued rate hikes from the Fed have led to sharp rises in yields.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022 and is expected to hike rates by another 75 bps next year as it continues its battle against inflation. The 10-year yield has jumped 235 bps in 2022, the highest ever for any year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also be forced to undertake one more rate hike as core inflation has stayed elevated, even as headline retail inflation eased below 6% in November, a first in 2022.

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%.

Traders await debt supply on Friday, in which the government will aim to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion).

Market participants also await the supply calendar for Treasury Bills as well as state debt for January-March, which should be published by Friday. ($1 = 82.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.67531 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.02% 87.1 End-of-day quote.69.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.20412 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73625 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.06273 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.01208 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.63441 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
Latest news "Economy"
12:22aIndian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS