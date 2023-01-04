INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as wait for fresh cues continues

MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were largely unchanged in early trading on Thursday as the
market awaited fresh triggers in the form of a further move in
oil prices and debt supply on Friday.
The benchmark 10-year yield was trading at
7.3190% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3212% on
Wednesday.
Market needs a very strong positive trigger for the 7.30%
level to be broken below that for the benchmark paper, a trader
with a state-run bank said.
New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion)
through sale of bonds, which includes 120 billion rupees of the
benchmark paper, on Friday.
Most market participants expect the benchmark bond yield to
trade in a narrow range of 7.30%-7.40% for most part of this
month ahead of the Union budget.
Apart from the budget announcement, bond yields could react
to retail inflation data and changes in oil prices.
Oil prices fell further on Wednesday, with the benchmark
Brent crude contract posting its biggest single-day drop in four
months. Investors are worried about fuel demand as the global
economy slows and COVID infections spread in China.
The benchmark contract crashed by 5.2% on Wednesday after
falling by 4.4% on Tuesday, posting the steepest percentage loss
in the first two trading days of any year for over three
decades.
India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and
oil prices have a direct impact on retail inflation. The data
for December is due next week and comes after the reading eased
below 6% in November, a first in 11 months.
The Reserve Bank of India is mandated to keep inflation
around 4%, with a tolerance level of 200 basis points (bps) on
either side. The central bank hiked the repo rate by 225 bps in
2022 to 6.25% in its fight against inflation.
($1 = 82.7520 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia
Editing by Sohini Goswami)