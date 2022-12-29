Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady on last trading day of 2022, debt sale eyed

12/29/2022 | 11:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Friday, the last trading day of the year, while traders await the weekly debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3137% as of 10:20 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3114% on Thursday.

New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes liquid 14-year paper.

A valuation-led sentiment is preventing any major rise in yields on the last day of the year, which coincides with the quarter-end, a trader with a primary dealership said. "Auction cutoffs could lead to some moves, but broadly this is the range where the benchmark will end."

Banks have to "mark-to-market" their treasury investments at the end of the quarter, and a fall in benchmark yield in October-December bodes well for banks.

Bond yields have remained in a thin range for the last few sessions and trading volumes have plummeted, as a bulk of the traders stayed on the sidelines. As a result of tepid activity, the daily average trading volume has slumped to 189 billion rupees in the last 10 sessions.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield is set to post its biggest yearly rise ever, after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022, the most in the last 37 years. The 10-year yield was at 3.83%.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were at $83.40 per barrel, and were up over 7% for 2022, after jumping 50% in 2021.

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and the price move impacts local retail inflation, which eased below 6% in November, its first such move in 2022.

Retail inflation has moderated, but the persistence and broadening of core inflation may continue to exert upward pressure on the headline number, the Financial Stability Report by the Reserve Bank of India said.

Elevated core inflation could force the central bank to opt for one more rate hike in February - it hiked repo rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%. ($1 = 82.7025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 3.89% 89.5 Delayed Quote.69.55%
BRENT OIL 0.08% 83.72 Delayed Quote.9.30%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.34% 712.6817 Real-time Quote.7.98%
WTI 0.22% 78.738 Delayed Quote.5.88%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aEight bodies found in ruins of Cambodia casino fire
RE
12:23aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges up as analysts reckon CAD likely peaked, dollar slips
RE
12:21aTurkey's raft of pre-election spending to swell budget
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Waver as Year Draws to a Close
DJ
12:19aSoybeans set to gain for 4th year amid Argentina drought, China demand
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aBolivia court sentences arrested governor Camacho to six months pre-trial detention
RE
12:10aPhilippines floods, landslides kill 44 after Christmas Day rains
RE
12:05aOil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
RE
12/29INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady on last trading day of 2022, debt sale eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters P..
2Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
3Neogen : Cattleman's Congress
4Nevada Copper Receives US$20 Million from Closing of Second Tranche of ..
5China's Huawei sees 2022 revenue of 636.9 billion yuan -report

HOT NEWS