INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady on last trading day of 2022, debt sale eyed

MUMBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were largely unchanged in the early session on Friday, the last
trading day of the year, while traders await the weekly debt
auction.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3137% as
of 10:20 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3114% on Thursday.
New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion)
through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes
liquid 14-year paper.
A valuation-led sentiment is preventing any major rise in
yields on the last day of the year, which coincides with the
quarter-end, a trader with a primary dealership said. "Auction
cutoffs could lead to some moves, but broadly this is the range
where the benchmark will end."
Banks have to "mark-to-market" their treasury investments at
the end of the quarter, and a fall in benchmark yield in
October-December bodes well for banks.
Bond yields have remained in a thin range for the last few
sessions and trading volumes have plummeted, as a bulk of the
traders stayed on the sidelines. As a result of tepid activity,
the daily average trading volume has slumped to 189 billion
rupees in the last 10 sessions.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield is set to post its biggest
yearly rise ever, after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate
by 425 basis points (bps) in 2022, the most in the last 37
years. The 10-year yield was at 3.83%.
The benchmark Brent crude futures were at $83.40 per barrel,
and were up over 7% for 2022, after jumping 50% in 2021.
India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and
the price move impacts local retail inflation, which eased below
6% in November, its first such move in 2022.
Retail inflation has moderated, but the persistence and
broadening of core inflation may continue to exert upward
pressure on the headline number, the Financial Stability Report
by the Reserve Bank of India said.
Elevated core inflation could force the central bank to opt
for one more rate hike in February - it hiked repo rate by 225
bps in 2022 to 6.25%.
($1 = 82.7025 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)