INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher as focus shifts to supply

09/09/2022 | 01:04am EDT
MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were trading marginally higher on Friday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as traders shifted focus to debt supply at a weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.1387% as of 0500 GMT. The yield fell 5 basis points to 7.1353% on Thursday.

"Bullish bias is still intact for bonds, but traders will wait to gauge the cutoffs at the auction today, before adding more positions," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through a sale of bonds, including liquid five-year and 14-year papers, later in the day.

Sentiment stays supported on bets of Indian bonds being included in global indexes, as well as a fall in oil prices.

Futures contracts on benchmark Brent crude remained below $90 per barrel on worries that central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs would hurt demand.

Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation as the country is a major importer of the commodity.

Market participants in India are awaiting August retail inflation data due on Monday for further direction. A Reuters poll of economists predicts the reading to rise to 6.90% from 6.71% in July.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield may ease to a five-month low of 7% if the country's bonds are included in global indexes and oil prices fall further, the treasury head of private sector lender Federal Bank said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 3.30% again on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank's priority is to tackle inflation, before highly anticipated consumer price data is due next week.

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. ($1 = 79.6075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 89.79 Delayed Quote.19.10%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.38% 759.7626 Real-time Quote.12.94%
THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED 2.84% 121.35 Delayed Quote.43.07%
WTI 1.17% 83.987 Delayed Quote.8.87%
HOT NEWS