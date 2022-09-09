INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher as focus shifts to supply

MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were trading marginally higher on Friday after a sharp fall in
the previous session, as traders shifted focus to debt supply at
a weekly auction.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.1387% as of 0500 GMT. The yield fell 5 basis points to
7.1353% on Thursday.
"Bullish bias is still intact for bonds, but traders will
wait to gauge the cutoffs at the auction today, before adding
more positions," a trader with a state-run bank said.
The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion
rupees ($4.02 billion) through a sale of bonds, including
liquid five-year and 14-year papers, later in the day.
Sentiment stays supported on bets of Indian bonds being
included in global indexes, as well as a fall in oil prices.
Futures contracts on benchmark Brent crude remained
below $90 per barrel on worries that central banks' aggressive
rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs would hurt demand.
Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation
as the country is a major importer of the commodity.
Market participants in India are awaiting August retail
inflation data due on Monday for further direction. A Reuters
poll of economists predicts the reading to rise to 6.90% from
6.71% in July.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield may ease to a
five-month low of 7% if the country's bonds are included in
global indexes and oil prices fall further, the treasury head of
private sector lender Federal Bank said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 3.30%
again on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
reiterated that the U.S. central bank's priority is to tackle
inflation, before highly anticipated consumer price data is due
next week.
The European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates
by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signalled further hikes,
prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's
economy is heading for a likely winter recession.
($1 = 79.6075 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)