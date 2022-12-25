INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were marginally higher on Monday - the beginning of the last
week of 2022 — tracking a rise in U.S. yields as well as oil
prices.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3238% as
of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending at 7.3179% on Friday.
The mood is cautiously bearish due to global factors turning
unfavourable at the fag end of the calendar year, a trader with
a primary dealership said.
U.S. Treasury prices slumped, with the 10-year note's yield
rising to 3.75% for the first time in nearly four weeks, after
data showed that personal income rose more than expected in
November, while October inflation data was revised upwards.
The data also supported the view that the Federal Reserve
will continue to hike rates to tame stubbornly high inflation
pressures. The Fed has raised rates by 425 basis points in 2022.
Oil prices continue rising as Russia said it could cut crude
output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. The
benchmark Brent crude contract has risen over 10% in the last
two weeks to trade close to $84 per barrel levels.
Trading volumes are expected to remain muted for the third
week in a row as the majority of market players stay on the
sidelines ahead of the quarter- and calendar year-end.
The daily average volume dropped to around 240 billion
rupees ($2.90 billion) in the last two weeks from 342 billion
rupees in the preceding two weeks, data from Clearing
Corporation of India showed.
Last week, bond yields rose after the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said it cannot afford to prematurely pause its
rate-tightening cycle, with inflation staying above the central
bank's tolerance limit and core inflation remaining sharply
elevated.
The RBI has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points
in 2022 to 6.25%, while it is mandated to keep inflation within
the target band of 2%-6%.
($1 = 82.8250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)