MUMBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bonds were trading in a narrow range on Thursday, with traders awaiting the latest print on India's economic growth.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0603% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0663%.

"There is absolutely no trigger for bond traders, and hence the benchmark is stuck around the 7.05% level for the last few days and even volumes have shrunk," a trader with a primary dealership said.

Daily average bond trading volume has eased to around 370 billion rupees (about $4.5 billion) in the last six sessions, down from 445 billion rupees for the previous six days, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

India's economic growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter as government spending slowed and growth in the agriculture sector remained muted, a Reuters poll showed.

The data is due after market hours on Thursday.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 7.8% and 7.6% in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year.

The economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the full fiscal year, giving comfort to the Reserve Bank of India, which has held policy rate steady as it aims to meet the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

After the central bank's pause and hawkish commentary in February, market participants expect rate cuts in the third quarter of the next fiscal year that starts April 1.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year in a 4.25%-4.30% range, as odds of a cut in May eased to 20% from around 32% last week and 88% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bond traders continue to focus on liquidity management as government spending has improved cash conditions in India, pushing the average overnight call money rate below the repo rate on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.8950 Indian rupees)