Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-India benchmark yield at 4-month high as rising U.S. yields, state supply hurt

02/26/2023 | 11:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields tracked higher U.S. peers on Monday, with the benchmark yield hitting its highest levels in nearly four months, and as states announced another heavy borrowing schedule.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.4443% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after closing higher at 7.4181% on Friday.

It had hit 7.4488%, the highest since Nov. 7, earlier in the day. The yield rose by an aggregate of 15 basis points (bps) in the last three weeks.

"We are already at 7.45% and test of 7.50% remains on the cards, as there are no bullish factors which could see any strong reversal currently," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday after data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month, against expectations of a 1.3% rise.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, also shot up 0.6% last month, the highest since June 2022 and after gaining 0.2% in December.

The 10-year yield was around the 3.95% mark, while the two-year yield, the closest indicator of interest rate expectations, was at 4.80%.

The Fed is now expected to raise rates by 75 bps till June, after hiking by 450 bps since March 2022.

Meanwhile, supply pressure will continue to hound local traders, as states are expected to borrow more, while the Centre will increase the supply of shorter tenor Treasury Bills in March.

Indian states aim to raise 308.33 billion rupees ($3.72 billion) through the sale of bonds on Tuesday - the highest level for the current financial year.

New Delhi will also borrow 390 billion rupees through T-Bills for the remaining five weeks of this fiscal, compared with 290 billion rupees previously.

The government raised 14.21 billion rupees via bonds in the current fiscal, and aims to garner 15.43 trillion rupees next year, amid a demand-supply mismatch, traders added. ($1 = 82.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.47% 0.67048 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.1938 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.73414 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.0542 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012059 Delayed Quote.0.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.61395 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
Latest news "Economy"
12:37aChina property price fall to deepen in H1 before rising faster in 2023
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china property sales expected to fall 1.5% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china new home prices expected to rise 2.5% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china property sales expected to fall 9.0% y/y in…
RE
12:37aReuters poll: china new home prices expected to fall 1.0% y/y in…
RE
12:36aMORNING BID EUROPE-It's all about inflation
RE
12:36aFabindia shelves $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
RE
12:34aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee under pressure on Fed rate-hike bets; RBI likely helps out
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Weak tech pushes India's Nifty 50 below key technical level
RE
12:18aYulong Petrochemical agrees crude supply deals with BP, Chevron for 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..
2Oil little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
3Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
4Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up
5Copper holds in tight range amid China demand uncertainty

HOT NEWS