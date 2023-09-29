MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased in the early session on the last day of the fiscal first-half, tracking a pullback in oil prices and U.S. yields, and shrugging off the non-inclusion in FTSE Russell's government bond index.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.2133% as of 10:15 a.m. IST on Friday, after ending at 7.2414% in the previous session. It posted its biggest single-session rise for 2023 on Thursday.

"FTSE inclusion was anyways not on the cards, and hence there is some pullback in yields focusing on easing of oil prices and (U.S.) Treasury yields," a trader with a private bank said.

Global index provider FTSE Russell kept India on a watch list for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), the index provider said on Friday, which does not come as a surprise for many market players.

The move comes a week after JPMorgan announced India will be a part of its influential GBI-EM index suite starting in June.

BNP Paribas Asset Management has turned "more positive" on Indian bonds after inclusion in JPMorgan's bond indexes and expects inflows of around $20 billion in domestic bonds in the next two years.

"We expect bonds to rally and should see the 10-year benchmark bond yield easing below 7% by the end of this year," Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging markets, fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management told Reuters.

The 10-year U.S. yields were off recent highs, and trading at 4.60%, after rising to 4.6880% on Thursday - its highest level in 16 years.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was trading around $95 per barrel, below the one-year high of $97.69 per barrel hit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India aims to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees through bond issues in the October-March half. This includes a maximum of 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22% of the overall borrowing. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)