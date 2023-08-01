MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields held steady in the early session on Tuesday as traders await fresh supply of debt from states, with major focus on directional cues after the recent jump in yields.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1640% at 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1746%. The yield rose for a second consecutive month in July and has risen by 19 basis points in June-July.

Indian states aim to raise 195 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) through the sale of seven- to 30-year bonds, with the amount being largely in line with the calendar.

"There is hardly any change in factors this week, and hence bond yields are in a very narrow range," a trader with a state-run bank said. "Benchmark yield is likely to trade in the 7.15%-7.20% range for the week."

Local bond yields have been rising tracking a spike in U.S. yields, with the 10-year paper crossing the 4% mark, and still hovering around that level.

Bets that interest rates in the U.S. may remain higher for longer is further dampening the sentiment, even as the market believes that the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle is done.

The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022 and signalled one more hike. However, the odds of a hike in September are just around 20%.

Market participants are worried that local retail inflation might climb and prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to opt for a hawkish stance at its monetary policy review on Aug. 10.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, and economists estimate inflation topped 6% in July , breaching the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

The RBI has maintained the status quo on rates in this fiscal but aims to achieve the 4% inflation target. ($1 = 82.3025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)