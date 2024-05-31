MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to ease in the early session on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields fell further, while major focus remained on debt supply via the weekly auction.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.97%-7.02% range, following its previous close of 6.9966%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Whatever little worries that were building up due to the rise in Treasury yields have also come down now and we could see some bullish tilt today, with eyes on the debt auction result," the trader said.

New Delhi will raise 290 billion rupees ($3.48 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes a new five-year paper worth 120 billion rupees.

U.S. yields eased after data showed the world's largest economy grew more slowly than previously estimated in the first quarter as consumer spending was revised lower, suggesting the Federal Reserve has scope to cut interest rates later this year.

Gross domestic product - the broadest measure of economic activity - grew at a 1.3% annualised rate, down from the advance estimate of 1.6% and notably slower than the 3.4% pace in the final three months of 2023.

This has improved the bets of a rate cut in September marginally to 51%, from 47%, while the futures market pricing went up to 35 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, compared with 31 bps, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Back home, the central government has bought back bonds worth an aggregate of around 230 billion rupees this month, while it has cut the supply of Treasury Bills by 600 billion rupees till the end of June.

Market participants await further cash infusion measures from the central government, especially after the Reserve Bank of India's record surplus transfer bolstered the government's fiscal position, leading to speculations of a further cut in debt supply sometime during the year. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.3% lower at $81.60 per barrel, after easing 2.3% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.5421%, two-year yield at 4.9206% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 290 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 290 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate repo for 500 billion rupees ($1 = 83.2780 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)