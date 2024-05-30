MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to track the rising trend in U.S. Treasury yields in the early trading on Thursday, even as the market eyes response to the fourth buyback of government securities this month.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.00%-7.04% range, following its previous close of 7.0129%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Within a span of two weeks the 10-year U.S. yield has jumped 30 basis points, and even though domestic fundamentals are strong and supportive, bonds should give in to some selling pressure today," the trader added.

U.S. yields rose further as weak demand for fresh auctions continued, while commentary from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari prompted a further reduction in bets of rate cuts in the world's largest economy.

Kashkari in an interview said that the Fed should wait for significant progress on inflation before cutting interest rates, and he would need "many more months of positive inflation data" for confidence to turn towards easing.

Bets of a rate cut in September has eased to 47%, down from 58% in the previous week, while the futures market is pricing only around 31 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, compared with over 50 bps earlier in the month, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Back home, the central government aims to buyback bonds worth 400 billion rupees ($4.80 billion) maturing within this financial year, in what would be its fourth such attempt in as many weeks.

It has already bought back securities worth around 179 billion rupees so far, and reduced the supply of Treasury bills by 600 billion rupees till the end of June, as it sits on surplus cash.

The broader sentiment was also upbeat after the central bank's record surplus transfer bolstered the government's fiscal position, leading to speculations of a further cut in debt supply sometime during the year. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.1% higher at $83.70 per barrel, after easing 0.7% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.6237%, two-year yield at 4.9830% ** RBI to buy back four securities aggregating to 400 billion rupees via auction ($1 = 83.3660 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)