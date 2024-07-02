MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) -

Indian government bond yields are set to open higher on Tuesday, spurred by a renewed selloff in Treasuries led by longer duration papers amid rising political uncertainties and continued scrutiny over the pace of foreign inflows.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 6.99%-7.03% range, following its previous close of 7.0105%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"With another spike in Treasury yields, we should see some more selling pressure in local papers, but any sharper move of more than two basis points in the benchmark yield may not be witnessed," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Monday, with the 10-year yield rising to a one-month high and nearly hitting 4.50% as uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election, as well as the French elections, led to caution.

The rise in the two-year yield was curbed, with the inversion between the 2-year and 10-year yield dropping to lowest level since May, while DBS has turned "a tad cautious on steepeners in the short term, noting the speed of adjustment has been rapid."

U.S. President Joe Biden's last week's performance has prompted investors to price in victory for former President Donald Trump, leading to selloff, even as rate expectations largely remain unchanged.

Investors are anticipating 46 bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, traders continue to gauge the pace of foreign inflows into Indian government bonds over the next few days, after an underwhelming start on the first day of debt getting included in the JPMorgan's emerging market debt index.

Overall purchases of these investors in bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which are now a part of the index, has risen above $11 billion since the inclusion's announcement last September. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.25% higher at $86.85 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.4494%, two-year yield at 4.7556% ** Eight states to raise 141 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.4690 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia ; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)