MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields reversed some of the budget-induced declines at the start of a new week amid the impact of a sharp climb in U.S. Treasury yields after strong economic data dampened aggressive rate-cut bets.

India's benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0788% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0555%. The yield fell 12 basis points (bps) last week, the sharpest decline in 15 months.

"We had seen hints of profit booking on Friday and the turnaround in Treasury yields gives a perfect opportunity to traders to unwind some of the recent positioning going into another crucial event, the monetary policy decision," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields jumped, with the 10-year yield rising above the 4% handle on Friday and further extending the move in Asian hours on Monday as non-farm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs last month, nearly double the 180,000 that economists polled by Reuters had estimated.

Revised data for December showed 333,000 jobs were added instead of 216,000 as previously reported, which led investors to further trim bets over the timing and pace of rate cuts.

The odds for a rate cut in March have now dropped to around 15% from 66% last month, while the odds for a 150-bps point rate cut in 2024 have also plummeted to just 25% from a near certainty earlier.

Bond yields dropped last week after India said it will aim to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of gross domestic product, in the next financial year and will aim to gross borrow 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.21 billion) via bonds, sharply below expectations and also lower than the current year's borrowing.

After the budget, the focus will now shift to the Reserve Bank of India's last monetary policy decision for this financial year due on Thursday, with an eye on guidance as status quo on rates and policy stance is already factored in.