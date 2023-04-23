MUMBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade marginally lower in the early session on Monday, as sentiment rose after stronger-than-expected demand at the weekly debt auction on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.15% to 7.19% range after closing at 7.1556% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The demand at the auction was stronger than anticipated, which led to a fall in yields across the curve, and the market is likely to see some spillover effects today as other factors are broadly unchanged, the trader said.

Bond yields fell after lower-than-expected cutoff yields at the auction as foreign banks cornered the stock, leading to short covering in the secondary market.

Since there are no major triggers for bond markets this week, traders will remain focused on debt supply as well the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on May 3.

The 10-year U.S. yield continued to stay above 3.55%, with the odds of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed at above 90%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had maintained status quo on its policy rate earlier this month, but the current tightening cycle may not be over as more hikes could be needed to align inflation towards the RBI's medium-term target of 4%, according to minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee.

India's March retail inflation was at 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

Meanwhile, traders will also keep any eye on overnight rates, which stayed above the RBI's repo rate last week as banks hastened to borrow funds to meet reserve needs.

As a result, traders said that banks may shy away from parking large sums in the central bank's 14-day variable rate reverse repo, which acted as a major reason for elevated rates through the week amid volatile liquidity. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures contract was 0.7% lower at $81.05 per barrel after rising 0.7% in the previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.5642% and two-year note at 4.1752% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by)