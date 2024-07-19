MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be flattish in opening trades on Friday ahead of fresh supply of debt via a weekly auction, while next week's federal budget announcement remains the main trigger for the market.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.95%-6.98% range till the auction, after closing at 6.9674% on Thursday, a trader with a private bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.70 billion) through the bond sale, which includes 200 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

"We may not see much action before the benchmark bond sale, and if the cutoffs are aggressive, there may be an attempt to break the 6.95% barrier after the results," the trader said.

The federal government will announce its budget for the full year on July 23, and focus would be on the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing figure.

A Reuters poll found the government remained committed to upholding pre-election targets, with median forecasts for the fiscal deficit target at 5.1% of gross domestic product and the gross borrowing at 14.13 trillion rupees, the same as February's interim budget.

Still, many market participants have opined that the central government has room to cut borrowing by around 500 billion rupees following a better-than-estimated surplus transfer from the central bank and strong revenue collections.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday the economy's natural rate of interest has increased since the pandemic and will rise further, and estimated the natural rate was 1.4-1.9% in January-March 2024, higher than the 0.8-1.0% in October-December 2021, the last time it made an estimate.

The 10-year U.S. yield was around 4.20% in Asian hours, as weaker economic data added weightage to expectations that the Federal Reserve will start its interest rate easing cycle from September. The market has also has factored in 63 basis points of cuts in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.6% lower at $84.60 per barrel, after being little changed in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2118%, two-year yield at 4.4925% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate reverse repo for 500 billion rupees ($1 = 83.6810 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)