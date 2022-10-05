INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen rising as index inclusion delay, oil rise hurts

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to open higher on Thursday after the country was
not immediately included in J.P. Morgan's emerging market index,
dashing hopes of an addition to the influential index this year,
while rising oil prices will also add to inflation worries.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.41%-7.47% band, a trader with a
private bank said.
The yield ended at 7.3621% Tuesday, posting its biggest
single session drop in one-and-a-half months. The market was
closed on Wednesday.
"We are in for a sharp gap up opening in terms of yield, and
selling pressure should continue through the day," the trader
said.
"Any large scale buying is not expected immediately, and the
benchmark should test 7.50% levels soon."
Indian government bonds remain on the radar for inclusion in
J.P. Morgan's emerging market local currency debt index after a
review on Tuesday, the bank said.
Some investors had hoped the Wall Street bank would move
towards including Indian bonds this year, following Russia's
exit from the GBI-EM benchmark tracked by an estimated $240
billion of funds.
However, other investors cited investment hurdles,
"including a lengthy investor registration process and the
operational readiness required for trading, settlement and
custody of assets onshore," JPMorgan said in a statement.
Last week, Reuters reported that India's long wait to win
inclusion in the index was set to be pushed into next year due
to a number of issues, still some foreign banks continued adding
positions on bets of positive development.
Last week, global index provider FTSE Russell said that it
deferred including India in its FTSE Emerging Markets Government
Bond Index.
DBS Bank said bonds could slightly sell-off, with yields
rising 5-10 basis points, with a larger sell-off unlikely as
index inclusion expectations were already dampened after FTSE
Russell's review decision.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices will also hurt sentiment as
India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and
higher prices have a direct impact on inflation.
Oil prices edged up on Thursday after Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed to slash oil
production by about 2 million barrel per day, which would
squeeze supplies in an already tight market.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures was 0.2% higher at $93.60 per
barrel, after rising 6% in last three sessions
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.7548%, two-year
note at 4.1543%
