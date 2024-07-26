MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged on Friday, as market participants await fresh debt supply at a weekly auction, while the 10-year U.S. yield continues to remain around 4.25%.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 6.92%-6.97% range, compared with its previous close of 6.9512%, a trader with a private bank said.

"There was some buying momentum yesterday, as broader sentiment remains positive for bonds, and if demand at auction is strong, we could see a further downward glide in yields," the trader added.

New Delhi will raise 350 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes liquid 15-year bonds, as well as the shorter duration three-year papers.

Traders said that the demand for the three-year paper would also be under focus, as market participants are anticipating a steepening in the bond yield curve, especially after the federal budget announcement.

The government reduced its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), while reducing gross borrowing marginally to 14.01 trillion rupees.

The government lowered borrowing through Treasury bills in a manner which will result in a net inflow of 500 billion rupees into the banking system.

The government aims to manage its cash position by tweaking Treasury bill sales, if needed, instead of resorting to changes to the bond auction schedule, two government officials told Reuters earlier this week.

Meanwhile, demand for government bonds is expected to rise after the central bank released draft guidelines to bolster the liquidity resilience of lenders, and they would also be needed to maintain a higher proportion of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), which could increase demand for government bonds.

Meanwhile, shorter-dated U.S. yields fell, even as the 10-year yield remained stuck around the 4.25% mark, despite a stronger growth reading, which had no impact on rate cut expectations. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.3% higher at $82.60 per barrel, after rising 0.8% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2485%, two-year yield at 4.4410% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 350 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 350 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo for 1.50 trillion rupees ($1 = 83.7340 Indian rupees)