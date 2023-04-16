MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be marginally higher in the early session on Monday, tracking similar moves in U.S. yields.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.21% to 7.26% range, after closing at 7.2252% on Friday, a trader with a private bank said.

There should be some mild upwards movement in local bond yields, but we may see very rangebound moves after the opening trades, the trader said.

U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year yield inching above the 3.50% mark, as data showed that the world's largest economy is not slowing quickly enough to deter the U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates at its next policy meeting.

U.S. retail sales dropped 1.0% last month, while February numbers were revised to show sales falling 0.2% instead of the earlier 0.4%.

The Fed is seen on track to increase its benchmark rate in May by another 25 basis points as Fed Governor Christopher Waller said higher borrowing costs are needed to make better progress on the inflation fight.

Odds of a rate hike on May 3 have risen above 80%, against around 70% before the comments. The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%, up from near zero last March.

Locally, traders will remained focused on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy meeting, in which it had surprised the markets by maintaining status quo on policy rates, against wide expectations of 25 bps hike.

India's annual retail inflation for March was at 5.66%, below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 2023 and the lowest since December 2021, further cementing bets that rate hike cycle is completed in India, and the central bank may maintain a prolonged pause. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures contract was little changed at$86.25 per barrel after rising 1.4% last week ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.4093% and two-year note at 4.1032% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)