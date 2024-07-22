MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in opening trade at the start of the week, after the central bank held a surprise bond sale, and tracking an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields.

Still, the federal budget announcement due on Tuesday remains the major directional trigger.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.96%-7.00% range on Monday, after closing at 6.9641% on Friday, a trader with a private bank said.

"Factors indicate a bearish start for bonds, as the central bank's debt sale took the market by surprise. We would also need to see how the U.S. Treasuries react to the big news, but currently it is indicating an upward move," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Friday as traders awaited more economic data, and remained around Friday's closing levels in Asian hours on Monday.

Investors will also eye the reaction in Treasuries, after U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India sold bonds worth 34.05 billion rupees ($407 million) in the week ended July 12 through the secondary market, data showed.

The move took market participants by surprise, with investors now anticipating more such action in the coming weeks.

Still, the budget announcement remains critical, with major focus on the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing figure.

Median forecasts in a Reuters poll showed a fiscal deficit target at 5.1% of the gross domestic product and the gross borrowing at 14.13 trillion rupees, the same as February's interim budget.

Still, many market participants feel the government has room to cut fiscal deficit target by 20 basis points and borrowing by around 500 billion rupees after a better-than-estimated surplus transfer from the central bank and strong revenue collections. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.2% higher at $82.85 per barrel, after easing 2.9% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2253%, two-year yield at 4.50885% ($1 = 83.6820 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )