Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad lower tracking fall in oil prices

11/21/2022 | 12:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were a tad lower in early session on Monday, tracking a dip in oil prices that aided investor sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year govt bond yield was at 7.2983%, as of 0459 GMT, after closing slightly higher at 7.3077% on Friday.

Yields reacted to falling oil prices and opened at around 7.28% as there are no major domestic or global triggers, a treasury head at a state-run bank said.

We may see yields inching lower if oil continues to fall, but the 10-year is unlikely to break below the 7.25%-mark, they added.

During the day, yields are expected to move in the range of 7.27%-7.32%, dealers said. If yields go to the 7.26%-7.27% level, that may give some investors a good opportunity to book profits, a dealer at a private bank said.

Crude oil prices fell for the third consecutive session on Monday, with Brent down about 1% at $86.74 per barrel, after falling 8.7% last week on concerns about weakened demand in China and further U.S. interest rate hikes.

The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, raising bets that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

Most market participants now expect the central bank to opt for a lower 35-basis points hike in the next meeting in December, after three back-to-back 50-bps hikes. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%.

Market participants also await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting, which is due mid-week. (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.94% 75.05 End-of-day quote.46.15%
BRENT OIL -1.05% 86.79 Delayed Quote.18.90%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.49% 436.6983 Real-time Quote.8.23%
WTI -0.87% 79.494 Delayed Quote.13.10%
Latest news "Economy"
12:48aIndonesia 2023 GDP growth may slow to 4.4% - central bank
RE
12:48aHarris says U.S. and Philippines ties long and enduring
RE
12:48aUK PM in speech with business leaders amid gloomy backdrop
AN
12:48a"Categorically untrue" UK considering Swiss-style links with EU
AN
12:44aTwo militants sentenced to death for killing U.S. blogger escape from Bangladesh court
RE
12:38aAustralian shares end lower as China COVID curbs drag miners
RE
12:36aMarketmind: Bulls take cover
RE
12:31aShanghai's most active tin contract falls more than 3%…
RE
12:28aPhilippine military says China 'forcefully retrieved' floating object in South China Sea
RE
12:26aNo need to avoid Xi at APEC, Taiwan envoy says after rare encounter
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years
2Beijing Stock Exchange launches benchmark index as it seeks to lure inv..
3Marketmind: Bulls take cover
4Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Signs MoU with JERA for Cooperation..
5News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

HOT NEWS