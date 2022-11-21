INDIA BONDS-India bond yields tad lower tracking fall in oil prices

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were a tad lower in early session on Monday, tracking a dip in
oil prices that aided investor sentiment.
The benchmark 10-year govt bond yield was at
7.2983%, as of 0459 GMT, after closing slightly higher at
7.3077% on Friday.
Yields reacted to falling oil prices and opened at around
7.28% as there are no major domestic or global triggers, a
treasury head at a state-run bank said.
We may see yields inching lower if oil continues to fall,
but the 10-year is unlikely to break below the 7.25%-mark, they
added.
During the day, yields are expected to move in the range of
7.27%-7.32%, dealers said. If yields go to the 7.26%-7.27%
level, that may give some investors a good opportunity to book
profits, a dealer at a private bank said.
Crude oil prices fell for the third consecutive session on
Monday, with Brent down about 1% at $86.74 per barrel,
after falling 8.7% last week on concerns about weakened demand
in China and further U.S. interest rate hikes.
The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local
inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the
commodity. India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low
of 6.77% in October, raising bets that the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) may slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.
Most market participants now expect the central bank to opt
for a lower 35-basis points hike in the next meeting in
December, after three back-to-back 50-bps hikes. The RBI has
raised the repo rate by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%.
Market participants also await minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's November meeting, which is due mid-week.
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)