MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were a tad lower as sentiment remained supported after Thursday's fall, but major moves were unlikely as the market awaited fresh debt supply through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1686% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.1772%.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes 140 billion rupees of 10-year 7.18% 2033 paper, which will soon replace the existing benchmark bond.

"As expected, the benchmark is unable to break past the crucial 7.15% level and if demand at auction indicates weakness, we could see some selloff in the later half of the trading session," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Bond yields had eased on Thursday on reports the Reserve Bank of India has sought feedback from some banks on the settlement of Indian bonds via the Euroclear platform.

This could potentially increase activity from foreign participants, which boosted sentiment and led to a rally in bond prices.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield moved towards 4.20% and the benchmark Brent crude contract inched below the critical $90 per mark, which is also helping sentiment.

Traders also awaited the central bank's decision on the extension or discontinuation of its temporary liquidity withdrawal step.

The RBI may ask lenders to continue maintaining the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR) for another two fortnights with a reduction in proportion to 5%-8%, traders said.

In August, the RBI asked banks to hold an ICRR of 10% on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28.

Focus will also remain on domestic inflation data, due on Tuesday. India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. A Reuters poll predicts the August reading at 7%.

($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)