MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were lower on Tuesday before a fresh supply of debt from states, while market participants shifted their focus to August retail inflation data, due later in the day.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.2013%, as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2135%.

Indian states aim to raise 151 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in 10 to 30 years later in the day.

Domestic inflation data is due after market hours on Tuesday, while U.S. inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

"The recent rise in crude oil prices and volatility in vegetable prices have clouded the domestic inflation outlook," Bandhan Mutual Fund said in a note.

India's headline retail inflation rate likely eased in August from a 15-month high in July, but held above the upper-end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found.

"Notwithstanding the recent spike in CPI, we believe that we are at the terminal rate in the current cycle," the mutual fund said.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in its August policy. The next policy meeting is scheduled for October.

India's monetary policy committee will remain watchful of the evolving inflation situation but the recent spikes in vegetable prices will start ebbing going ahead, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as investors awaited key inflation data amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer. The 10-year U.S. yield was at 7.2901%.

Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a hike in November are nearly 43%. ($1 = 82.9900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)