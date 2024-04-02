MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher on Tuesday, tracking a spike in Treasury yields and a shift in the domestic debt auction methodology, although the sale of new 10-year bonds could cap the gains.

The yield on the existing benchmark 10-year is likely to trend in a 7.03%-7.09% range, following its close of 7.0556% on Thursday, a trader with a private bank said. The markets were shut on Friday and Monday.

"There are too many factors for the start of a financial year but most of them are hinting towards a rise in bond yields," the trader said.

"The new 10-year bond sale could have favoured the bulls. But with a change in the auction pattern, that factor could also hurt slightly."

U.S. yields rose on Monday as stronger-than-expected manufacturing data raised doubts on whether the Federal Reserve could deliver three interest rate cuts this year.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose above 4.30%, with the odds of a rate cut in June easing to 59% from over 70% last week, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, the government said it would auction a new 10-year security maturing in April 2034, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.

The government will raise 380 billion rupees ($4.56 billion) via an auction on Friday to kickstart its borrowing programme for this financial year. This amount includes 200 billion rupees to be raised through the new 10-year bonds.

However, the excitement that generally accompanies such an auction was curbed by the Reserve Bank of India announcing it would switch to multiple price-based method for all debt auctions, nearly three years after it changed its methodology.

New Delhi aims to borrow 7.50 trillion rupees through bond sales during April-September, which is 53% of the annual borrowing target of 14.13 trillion rupees and lower than estimated.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.4% higher at $87.75 per barrel, after easing 0.1% in previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3052%, two-year yield at 4.6907%

** Seven states to raise 161 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.3680 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)