MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on the last trading session of the month due to Indian debt's inclusion in JPMorgan's widely-tracked emerging market index, with the market bracing for foreign inflows through the session.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.95%-7.02% range, following its previous close of 6.9992%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"After the initial move in the early part of Thursday, there was not any major activity from foreign participants through the day, but today we are expecting inflows from the pure index-tracking passive investors, which should see some decline in yields," the trader said.

Most Indian government bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) will be a part of the JPMorgan index. These papers have already seen inflows nearing $11 billion since the inclusion's announcement last September.

Market participants pointed to some foreign inflows from passive investors on Thursday, but a larger chunk is expected on Friday.

Particularly, long-duration papers are expected to continue benefiting from incremental flows, given better supply through regular auctions and relatively smaller ownership at present, DBS said in a note.

Over the last few weeks, foreign investors have preferred to elongate their investment duration, with more money flowing into the 10-year and above maturity papers.

Still, JPMorgan strategists said 32%-40% of the expected $20-25 billion of flows have already played out, while Morgan Stanley said investors have allocated 3.6% of holdings to the country's bonds as of the end of May.

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 310 billion rupees ($3.71 billion), which includes 200 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, later in the day.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield was above 4.30% and other U.S. yields rose, with investors awaiting a key inflation gauge - due after Indian market hours later in the day - to assess the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.4% higher at $86.75 per barrel, after rising 1.3% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3176%, two-year yield at 4.7285% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate repo for 500 billion rupees ($1 = 83.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )