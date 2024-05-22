MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are seen little changed in early trades on Wednesday, as traders eye the next steps that the government could take to infuse cash in the system, after three attempts to buyback securities witnessed lukewarm interest.

The 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.02%-7.06% range, following its previous close of 7.0351%, while the 7.18% 2033 bond yield is expected to trade between 7.05% and 7.09%, after ending at 7.0783%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"We need to wait and see what the government can do now, as buybacks are clearly not working out, so I do not see any point in giving another one with securities maturing within this year."

The government saw little success for a third consecutive attempt to infuse liquidity last Thursday, as securities were bought at higher levels and the central bank was unwilling to pay higher prices, traders said.

The government has bought back securities aggregating to only around 179 billion rupees ($2.15 billion), against notified quantum of 1.60 trillion rupees in May.

The government is open to buying back more bonds and cut borrowings through Treasury bills as part of its short-term cash management, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"We are open to cutting T-bill issuances but it will depend on government's spending needs. And this will only be short term cash management," the source added.

This comes after two other sources said federal government spending was likely to remain slow until about August when the new government settles in. Also, the government has already slashed supply of T-bills by 600 billion rupees till June end.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield stayed above 4.40%, as investors waited for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due later in the day for any fresh clues on interest rates. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.6% lower at $82.35 per barrel, after easing 1% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.4100%, two-year yield at 4.8328% ** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 120 billion rupees ($1 = 83.2890 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)