MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open higher at the start of the second quarter as U.S. yields accelerate their upward momentum, which could put some selling pressure on domestic papers.

Overall sentiment is also cautious after foreign inflows sharply undershot expectations on Friday, the first day of the much-awaited inclusion of Indian debt into a widely-tracked JPMorgan debt index.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 6.99%-7.04% range, following its previous close of 7.0095%, a trader with a primary dealership said. The yield rose 4 basis points (bps) last week, but posted third consecutive quarterly decline.

"The final quantum of flows on the launch day have been a big surprise for most market participants, but traders remain hopeful of a pick up in flows in the coming days. However, for now, the jump in Treasury yields has hurt sentiment," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Friday and gained further during Asia hours, as uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election as well as imminent French legislative elections outweighed an earlier confidence boost from a slowdown in inflation.

The U.S. 10-year yield broke its key technical resistance level of 4.35% and could see further upside, according to traders.

This is despite a flat reading in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for May, following a 0.3% gain in April. In the 12 months through May, the PCE price index increased 2.6% after advancing 2.7% in April.

Investors are now anticipating 50 bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, with a 63% chance of a cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, the response from foreign investors was underwhelming on Friday as they bought only $200 million of government bonds after the inclusion of Indian debt in the JPMorgan debt index.

Still, the overall purchase in bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which are now a part of the index, has touched $11 billion since the inclusion's announcement last September. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 1.3% lower at $85.40 per barrel, after rising 0.1% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3941%, two-year yield at 4.7389%