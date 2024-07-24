MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be back in a narrow range on Wednesday, a day after the federal budget failed to enthuse traders who will now likely fall back on other triggers for strong directional cues.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 6.95%-6.98% range, compared with its previous close of 6.9695%, a trader with a private bank said.

"The mega event has gone by and for a change, the bond market was relatively quiet as compared to other asset classes as numbers were largely around expected lines," the trader said.

The budget was largely a non-event for the bond market, with demand dynamics expected to be favourable, helped also by attractive yields, DBS said.

The government reduced its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product, from 5.1% in the interim budget, and it aims to reach a deficit of below 4.5% for 2025-26.

It also reduced planned gross borrowing by 120 billion rupees ($1.43 billion) for the year to 14.01 trillion rupees. The market was expecting a reduction of around 500 billion rupees due to a strong cash position and hence, did not react much.

A gradual path of fiscal consolidation, benign bond supply dynamics and strong foreign inflows favour a compression of the risk premium in government securities, Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC's chief India economist said in a note.

The government assigned large allocations for job creation and regions run by its key coalition partners, aimed at cementing the coalition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election setback.

An aggressive reduction in government debt would benefit India's sovereign rating profile, said Gene Fang, associate managing director for sovereign risk at Moody's Ratings.

Jeremy Zook, director of Asia sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings, said a sustained fiscal consolidation that helps support a downward trajectory in the government debt ratio over the medium term would be supportive of India's credit profile.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures were 0.4% higher at $81.35 per barrel, after easing 1.7% in the previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2525%, two-year yield at 4.4575%

** RBI to auction treasury bills worth 200 billion rupees ($1 = 83.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)