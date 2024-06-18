MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early trading on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh triggers, with traders keeping an eye on moves in U.S. Treasury yields for cues.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.96%-7.00% range, following its previous close of 6.9832%, a trader with a state-run bank said. Indian debt markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

"With the 10-year (U.S.) Treasury yield back to above 4.25%, we may not see any major downward move in local yields," the trader said.

U.S. yields moved higher on Monday, as investors consolidated positions ahead of a slew of economic data and Federal Reserve speakers, who could further clarify the timing of the first interest rate cut this year.

The 10-year yield dropped sharply last week on expectations of two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in 2024, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its forecast to only one cut of 25 bps this year, down from three projected in March.

The futures market is pricing in 45 bps rate cut this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders further said that Indian bonds may react to news of a reduction in some personal taxes, as it could have an impact on government revenue.

On Monday, Reuters reported citing two government sources that New Delhi is considering lowering personal tax rates for certain categories of individuals, which could help boost consumption in Asia's third-largest economy.

Market participants will also remain focused on foreign inflows into government bonds, with just a few days to go when Indian government bonds get included in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index. The inclusion is expected to drive inflows of $20 billion to $25 billion. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures little changed at $84.25 per barrel, after rising 1.9% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2673%, two-year yield at 4.7527% ** Six states to raise 95 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.5140 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)