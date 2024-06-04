MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend lower in early trading on Tuesday tracking U.S. yields, while traders eye the results of the general election, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to secure a third term.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.90%-6.97% range, following its previous close of 6.9438%, a trader with a state-run bank said. The 10-year yield ended at its lowest level in over two years on Monday.

"There should be some downward move in bond yields, as Treasury have declined quite substantially, and as far as election results are concerned, if the numbers are in line with exit polls, we should not see any further reaction solely based on that," the trader said.

Most exit polls over the weekend projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win a two-thirds majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 is needed for a simple majority.

India's exit polls, which are conducted by polling agencies, have a patchy record as they have often got the outcome wrong.

Government continuity is expected to lead to more foreign inflows, while the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index at the end of this month is likely to further aid sentiment.

DBS Bank said if the actual vote count matches the exit polls, it will point to a strong pro-incumbency wave.

"The economic agenda is likely to be focused on the final budget in July in the near-term and further out on capex commitments, widening the manufacturing base, fiscal consolidation, and reforms targeted at the factors of production," it said in a note.

U.S. yields fell overnight after data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May, boosting expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this year.

The odds of a rate cut in September have risen to 60%, up from 50% a week ago, according to CME FedWatch tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.7% lower at $77.80 per barrel, after easing 4% in the previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.4080%, two-year yield at 4.8205%

** Eleven states to raise 195 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.0830 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)