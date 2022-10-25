INDIA BONDS-Yields down tracking easing U.S. peers; state debt sale in focus

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were down in early trading on Tuesday, amid value buying from
investors after yields on the U.S. peers eased.
Trading volume is expected to remain lower in a
holiday-shortened week, with focus on state debt sale.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.4673% as of 0430 GMT, after ending at
7.5121% on Friday. It rose four basis points last week, after
advancing an aggregate 30 bps in the previous five weeks.
Meanwhile, states aim to raise at least 272 billion Indian
rupees ($3.29 billion), slightly more than the 245 billion
rupees scheduled previously, through sale of bonds maturing in
three to 29 years.
"The U.S. yields, especially at the front end have come
down, and that is having some positive impact on local bonds," a
trader with a primary dealership said. "But the benchmark yield
should not go below 7.45%, and we may see lower volumes this
week."
Indian markets were shut on Monday and will remain closed on
Wednesday due to local holidays, which may lead to
lower-than-average trading volumes.
The 10-year U.S. yield was at 4.21%, after
rising to an over 14-year high of 4.33% on Friday. The two-year
note was at 4.50%, after hitting an intra-day high of
4.64% on Friday.
The yields cooled off as the central bank shifted to a
debate over how much higher it can safely push borrowing costs,
with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saying on Friday it
was time to start talking about "stepping down" from rate hikes.
Fed funds futures traders were pricing in an almost 100%
probability of a 75 bps hike next week and an about 50% chance
of another 75 bps increase in December. The chance of a 75 bps
hike in December was seen at over 65% earlier in the month.
The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by 300
basis points since March. Traders fear that aggressive hikes may
put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to keep in step.
($1 = 82.6475 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)